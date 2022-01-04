Staff outages 'tremendous strain' on schools, district, Wu says

More than 1,000 Boston Public Schools teachers and staff are out Tuesday, school officials said, as thousands of students returned to classrooms after the holiday break amid rising COVID-19 cases.
For months, the district has been forced to pull administrative staff to cover classrooms.