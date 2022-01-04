$218 vs $17 Cupcakes: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Professional baker Bill Clark and home cook Emily are swapping ingredients and hitting the kitchen to take on each other’s extremely different cupcake recipes.
We set Emily up with $218 worth of supplies - everything she’d need to make Bill’s decadent German chocolate cupcakes with coconut pecan caramel filling.
Meanwhile, a modest $17 worth of ingredients was sent back the other way for Bill to elevate into something gourmet.
As is customary, food scientist Rose dialed in to assist our dear Emily with a few questions she had along the way.
Which one of these cupcakes is your cup of tea?