Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian After Confirming He Fathered a 3rd Child

On Jan.

3, Thompson took to his Instagram Stories to announce he fathered another child.

Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

I take full responsibility for my actions, Tristan Thompson, via Instagram Stories.

Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

Thompson then apologized to Kardashian.

Khloé, You don't deserve this.

You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years, Tristan Thompson, via Instagram Stories.

My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

I have the utmost respect and love for you.

Regardless of what you may think.

Again, I am so incredibly sorry, Tristan Thompson, via Instagram Stories.

Kardashian and Thompson, who've had a tumultuous relationship since 2016, share a three-year-old daughter named True.

