Americans Increasingly Disapprove of Biden Administration

Americans Increasingly Disapprove , of Biden Administration.

CNBC reports citizens of the United States are increasingly unimpressed with President Joe Biden.

CNBC reports citizens of the United States are increasingly unimpressed with President Joe Biden.

A sluggish economy and a raging pandemic hasn't done much to quell the country's general discontent toward the Biden administration.

A sluggish economy and a raging pandemic hasn't done much to quell the country's general discontent toward the Biden administration.

According to a recent CNBC/Change Research poll, 56% of Americans are unhappy with the Biden administration's work thus far.

According to a recent CNBC/Change Research poll, 56% of Americans are unhappy with the Biden administration's work thus far.

Now approaching the end of his first year in office, the president's optics show little sign of improving.

Biden's approval rating in April stood at 51%.

It has been downhill from there.

Continued economic frustration and renewed COVID-19 concerns have hampered the president's popularity.

Continued economic frustration and renewed COVID-19 concerns have hampered the president's popularity.

Biden's overall approval rating now stands at a paltry 44%.

As far as his administration's work to fight the coronavirus pandemic, 55% of those surveyed currently don't believe enough is being done.

As far as his administration's work to fight the coronavirus pandemic, 55% of those surveyed currently don't believe enough is being done.

As the 2022 midterm elections loom, many fear Biden will have an even more difficult time furthering his agenda if the power balance in congress doesn't tip in his favor.

As the 2022 midterm elections loom, many fear Biden will have an even more difficult time furthering his agenda if the power balance in congress doesn't tip in his favor