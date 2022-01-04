TikToker shares delicious and healthy Trader Joe's snack

Wellness TikToker and certified hormone specialist Paige Lindgren (@paigelindgren) shared a deliciously healthy snack made entirely from Trader Joe's foods.She starts with a box of steamed lentils, then plucks a container of bruschetta sauce with tomatoes, olive oil, basil and garlic from a shelf.Next, she chooses a vegan feta cheese alternative along with a vegan kale, cashew and basil pesto.She starts by pouring the cooked lentils into a bowl.Then she mixes in half the container of bruschetta sauce and crumbles in the vegan feta.Finally, Lindgren adds the vegan pesto and mixes everything together.She then tops a rice cake with the mixture but says it would also be good on a salad.Viewers applauded Lindgren's recipe and shared their own creative twists on it."Add lemon juice and olive oil too.

It's amazing," one viewer suggested.

