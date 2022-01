Kerry Colbi and Kornbread Jeté on ‘Drag Race’ Welcoming Trans Queens- ‘This Is How It’s Supposed to Be’

The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 14 cast dishes on twists, the trade of the season, the shadiest contestant, trans representation, and answer questions from past queens Lala Ri, Kandy Muse, and Kennedy Davenport.