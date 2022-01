Labour: Testing is ‘key’ to avoid further Covid measures

The shadow health secretary says that Covid testing is the “key way” to avoid further restrictions.

Wes Streeting accused the government of being “asleep at the wheel over Christmas” as many key workers struggled to access tests.

Report by Jonesia.

