2nd City in China Is Placed on COVID Lockdown

Yuzhou has a population of more than 1.1 million people.

The lockdown of the city occurred almost overnight, .

With public transportation and nearly all stores shut down except for those deemed the most essential.

The lockdown of Yuzhou is part of China's "dynamic zero COVID" strategy.

In which the state monitors nearly all aspects of the movement of its citizens in order to control the spread of the virus.

Beijing officials say that "to curb and quash the epidemic within the shortest amount of time is a high-priority political task.".

In addition to tracking, China has conducted mass vaccinations, .

Implemented mandatory testing ... and carries out routine temperature checks.

The much larger city of Xi'an is under a similar lockdown.

With a population of more than 11 million people, .

The two-week lockdown has led to reports of food shortages and bartering amongst residents.

People are swapping stuff with others in the same building, because they no longer have enough food to eat, Xi'an Resident, via BBC News.

Despite the reports, China's "zero COVID strategy" appears to garner widespread, popular acceptance.

China will soon hold New Year celebrations, which bring about yearly mass migration of families.

As well as the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing