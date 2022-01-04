Record Number of U.S. Workers Quit Their Jobs in November

'The New York Times' reports that in November, a record number of Americans quit their jobs, while employers found it marginally easier to fill open positions.

According to a statement by the Labor Department on January 4, over 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November.

That number is up from 4.2 million in October, and is the highest since the government began tracking it twenty years ago.

According to 'NYT,' numbers have been highest in hospitality and other low-wage sectors.

On the last day of November, there were 10.6 million job openings posted - down from 11.1.

Million in October.

However, it was still higher than any month prior to the pandemic.

Employer demand is still extremely high, and the result of that is increased competition for workers, Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, via 'The New York Times'.

That means more job openings, higher wages and more churn in the labor market, Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, via 'The New York Times'.

On January 7, the Labor Department will release data from December on employment, unemployment and earnings.

According to 'NYT,' many forecasters expect the new data to reflect that job growth accelerated at the end of 2021.

However, the new data predates the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The surge has forced airlines to cancel flights and delayed plans to return to offices and schools.