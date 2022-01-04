CDC Says Fully-Vaccinated Can Now Receive Pfizer Boosters After 5 Months

CDC Says Fully-Vaccinated , Can Now Receive Pfizer Boosters, After 5 Months.

On Jan.

4, the CDC announced that those who've been fully vaccinated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can now receive a booster one month sooner than previously advised.

Moderna recipients must still wait six months, .

And those who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson's one-dose shot should still wait at least two months to be boosted.

The agency's new recommendation follows the FDA's recent authorization of Pfizer boosters for immunocompromised kids ages 5 to 11.

Boosters for kids ages 12 to 15 are currently being considered by the CDC, while the FDA has recommended them.

Today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, ... , Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement.

... and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via statement.

The U.K. Health Security Agency recently published a study that found boosters increase protection against symptomatic Omicron infection up to 75%