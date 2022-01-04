Toyota Overtakes GM as 2021 Top Selling Automaker in the US

Toyota Overtakes GM , as 2021 Top Selling Automaker in the US .

Toyota is the first car company based outside of the U.S. to claim the spot as top-selling automaker.

General Motors (GM) has been the top selling automaker in the U.S. since 1931.

Toyota's Senior VP for North America commented on the news.

Yes, we did surpass General Motors in sales, Jack Hollis, Toyota North America’s Senior VP, via NBC News.

But to be clear, that is not our goal, nor do we see it as sustainable, Jack Hollis, Toyota North America’s Senior VP, via NBC News.

Part of what Hollis is alluding to is that the pandemic played a significant role in Toyota's sales.

GM was wracked by supply chain issues brought about by global COVID lockdown and restrictions.

As a result, GM's inventory in the U.S. hit record lows.

The automaker's sales were down nearly 13 percent in 2021, when compared to sales in 2020.

Toyota, by contrast, was able to fare similar supply chain issues better.

Its sales were up by more than 10 percent in 2021 from the year earlier.

Despite the news, GM shares were up following the announcement.

The company has stated this its supply chain woes are slowly diminishing and its inventory increasing.

In 2022, we plan to take advantage of the strong economy and anticipated improved semiconductor supplies to grow our sales and share, Steve Carlisle, GM North America President, via NBC News