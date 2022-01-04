Snowpiercer s03 Trailer

Snowpiercer s03 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: At the end of “Snowpiercer” season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer.

With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters.

Josie (Katie McGuinness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars.

Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car “pirate train” in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton’s return.

“Snowpiercer” season three stars Oscar® winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy® and Tony® Award winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy® nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Emmy® nominee Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris and Steven Ogg.

