Wolf Like Me Season 1

Wolf Like Me Season 1 Trailer HD - From the producers of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers comes the summer romance with bite.

Starring Isla Fisher and Josh Gad, the Stan Original Series Wolf Like Me premieres January 13, only on Stan.

#WolfLikeMe #StanOriginals Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship and Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different.

When Mary’s universe suddenly collides with Gary and his 11-year-old daughter, Emma (Ariel Donoghue), all the signs tell her they’re meant to be in each other’s lives.

But, as their connection deepens, Mary and Gary grow more and more terrified their respective baggage will tear them apart.