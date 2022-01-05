BLACKLIGHT Movie (2022) - Liam Neeson

BLACKLIGHT Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the tense action thriller BLACKLIGHT, LIAM NEESON stars as Travis Block, a freelance government operative living on the fringes and coming to terms with his shadowy past.

When he discovers an undercover team that’s targeting U.S. citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director (AIDAN QUINN) he once helped protect.

But as Block attempts redemption by enlisting a journalist (EMMY RAVER-LAMPMAN) to get the truth out, his daughter and granddaughter are threatened — and a danger that has existed on the margins.

Directed by Mark Williams Cast: Liam Neeson, Tim Draxl, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Taylor John Smith, Aidan Quinn Release date: February 11, 2022 (in theaters)