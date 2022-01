FBI S04E11 Grief

FBI 4x11 "Grief" Season 4 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - As the team searches for an abducted college co-ed, Jubal becomes intent on obtaining lifesaving leads from the father of the abductor's previous victim.

Also, Jubal continues to grapple with the aftermath of Rina's condition, leading to a tense encounter with her mother, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, January 11th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.