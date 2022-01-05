2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Preview

Ford Motor Company said it is planning to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning™ pickup at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150,000 trucks per year to meet high demand for the first all-electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle, the F-Series.

And beginning Thursday, the first group of reservation holders will be invited to place their orders for the F-150 Lightning.

Due to unprecedented customer interest, Ford is implementing a wave-by-wave reservation process, with reservation holders being asked to watch for an invitation via email from Ford or to log into their Ford.com account over the next few months.

Those who don’t receive invitations to convert for the 2022 model year will have an opportunity to order a future model year vehicle in due course.