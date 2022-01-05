Euro NCAP’s Top Performers of 2021

Euro NCAP tested 33 new cars in 2021, of which 22 achieved the top 5-star rating.

Among the successes, the Mercedes-EQ EQS emerged as best in the “Executive Car” and “Pure Electric” categories, narrowly beating runner-up the Polestar 2.

In the “Small Off-Road” category, the winner is the Nissan Qashqai with an outstanding performance in active safety.

The award in the “Large-Off Road” category goes to Škoda’s first all- electric SUV, the Enyaq iV.

The Toyota Yaris Cross took the top spot in the “Small MPV” category and the Škoda Fabia was the best “Small Family Car”.

The Euro NCAP Best-in-Class award is given to those cars which perform best overall in categories with at least three entrants that year.

Winners must have achieved a five-star rating and must have no critical body region coloured red in the full-scale tests.