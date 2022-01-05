Covid-19 update: India logs 58,097 new cases and 534 deaths | Omicron tally at 2,135 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 58,097 fresh Covid cases and 534 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has logged 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant.

