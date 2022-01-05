‘She deserves the world’: Lamar Odom wants to 'reconnect' with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian
Lamar Odom has spoken about his desire to "reconnect" with Khloe Kardashian after Tristan Thompson revealed the results of a paternity test which confirmed he is the father of model Maralee Nichols' newborn son.