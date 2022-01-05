Schools struggle to reopen after holiday break

Several school districts in Massachusetts are struggling to reopen following the holiday break as absences due to new COVID-19 cases and pool testing delays continue to climb.
Several school districts in Massachusetts are struggling to reopen following the holiday break as absences due to new COVID-19 cases and pool testing delays continue to climb.
More than 1,000 Boston Public Schools teachers and staff are out Tuesday, school officials said, as thousands of students returned..
John Marro, the dean of students at P.S. 347, The American Sign Language and English Lower School, in New York, takes students'..