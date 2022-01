Labour calls for improvements in order to 'live with' Omicron

Labour's Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden calls for improvements in the supply of Covid tests, more ventilation in schools and reforms to sick pay to enable the country to "live with" the Omicron variant.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn