Gen Bipin Rawat chopper crash: IAF gives detailed presentation to Rajnath Singh

Today, the Indian Air Force presented a detailed tri-services inquiry report to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the Mi-17 chopper crash on December 8 which led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other military personnel.

