Scotland's isolation period cut from 10 days to seven

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced the coronavirus isolation period in Scotland will be shortened from 10 to seven days from midnight, following pressure from businesses and opposition parties to address high staff absences.

She added the Scottish government will publish "a revised strategic framework" in the coming weeks to help the country adapt to the virus.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn