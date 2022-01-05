Here's how Céline Dion became a TikTok sensation

People are feeling quite melodramatic thanks to a throwback Céline Dion song from the '90s.Dion's 1996 cover of Pandora Box's "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," was a megahit reaching No.

2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

.But the song is all coming back to TikTokers in 2021.People are getting creative using sheets, leaf blowers, mops and gowns to create the most dramatic lip-syncs of the classic bop.Dion's song has been used in over 37,000 videos on TikTok.TikToker @jakey_breaky_heart tied a gray sheet around his waist and neck to create a halter dress as he sang into a broom handle.The user @dallinxbella sang into a spatula as her bedsheet backdrop fell and gold confetti swirled around her.