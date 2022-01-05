Man stumped by shoe rack's bizarre instructions

A man was baffled by the instructions for his shoe rack from Amazon.TikTok user Jan Simson ordered a run-of-the-mill four-tier shoe rack from Amazon UK.

The pieces arrived intact, but the manual had some unusual messages.Each piece was labeled with a bizarre name.

There were no nuts and bolts here — just some poor worker's hilarious error."So I just bought a shoe rack off of Amazon, and it arrived today.

There are six components that comprise the shoe rack," he said.They were labeled "I'm a caveman," "half-yen, half-pint, half-pint," "in the Islamic Republic of Iran," "modifiers for 'Dan' at noon," "step machine" and "now you're doing it all day"."So those are the objects I have to put together to have a shoe rack, so we'll see how it goes," Simson joked.The video racked up over 2.5 million views on TikTok."Somewhere out there, a translator definitely lied on his resume," a user said