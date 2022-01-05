Macron Criticized for Saying Government Should Make Life Miserable for Unvaccinated

On January 5, French President Emmanuel Macron drew criticism after making divisive comments in an interview regarding the government's view of unvaccinated citizens.

I really want to piss off the unvaccinated.

And so we are going to continue doing that, until the end, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, via 'Le Parisien'.

'The New York Times' reports that Macron's comments come amid surging infection rates ahead of a key presidential election.

Approximately five million French citizens have not received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Macron's administration has proposed a bill that will no longer allow people to obtain a health pass with a negative COVID-19 test.

France's health pass allows people to access restaurants, cafes, museums and other public places.

The new bill would effectively bar unvaccinated people from accessing many aspects of French social life.

Marine Le Pen, Macron's main opponent in the upcoming election, called the president's comments a political and moral mistake.

Even if one doesn’t share their choice, they have broken none of our country’s laws.

He is continuing his policy of division, of pitting the French against one another, Marine Le Pen, President of the National Rally party, via 'The New York Times'.

Christian Jacob, President of the Republicans, also took issue with Macron's comments.

I cannot support a bill whose only goal is to piss off the French, Christian Jacob, Head of the Republicans party, via 'The New York Times'