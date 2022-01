Labour's deputy leader tells PM his job may be 'vacant soon'

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, who was standing in for Sir Keir Starmer due to a positive Covid test, drew laughs at Prime Minister's Questions when she told Boris Johnson his job "may be vacant soon".

After being lambasted for the government's policy on gas and electricity, Mr Johnson praised Ms Rayner for having "a lot more energy" than the current Labour Party leader.

Report by Blairm.

