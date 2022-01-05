2024 Chevy Silverado EV revealed at CES

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has been revealed and has quite a few interesting features and specifications.

Launching in two versions to start with, a fleet-only (for now) Work Truck or WT trim, and a regular customer RST.

Output ranges from 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque to 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque.

Power comes from two electric motors that provide four-wheel drive.

Both versions also get a battery pack good for an estimated 400 miles of range.

The RST is also available with four-wheel-steering and air suspension that offers ride height adjustment.

Towing capacity ranges from 8,000 to 10,000 pounds, and payload from 1,200 to 1,300 pounds.

The Silverado EV will also have 350-kW fast charging and available 10.2-kW power for appliances, tools and more.

The truck bed is 5-feet 11-inches, and it can be extended into the cabin via the returning Midgate, last seen on the Chevy Avalanche.

A front trunk is available, too.

Pricing for the WT isn't available as a fleet truck, but the RST will start at a bit over $100,000.

More trims and powertrain combinations will be available for the 2025 model year, with a base version of the Silverado EV starting at around $40,000.