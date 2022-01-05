Mayo Clinic Parts Ways With Non-Exempt Unvaccinated Staff

NBC News reports the Mayo Clinic has fired roughly 700 employees who neglected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees reportedly had until Jan.

3 to either receive the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine or obtain a religious/medical exemption.

Nearly 99 percent of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with Mayo’s required Covid-19 vaccination program by the Jan.

3 deadline.

The clinic said nearly 1 percent of its workforce would be "released from employment.".

While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe.

The Mayo Clinic says it honored most of its workers' vaccine exemption requests.

Terminated employees will reportedly have a chance to return if they decide to get vaccinated in the future.

If individuals released from employment choose to get vaccinated at a later date, the opportunity exists for them to apply and return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings, Mayo Clinic, via statement.

The clinic says its decision to mandate coronavirus vaccines was made with consideration for the immunocompromised of the United States.

Based on science and data, it’s clear that vaccination keeps people out of the hospital and saves lives.

, Mayo Clinic, via statement