Here Before Movie (2022) - Andrea Riseborough

Here Before Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Andrea Riseborough (Black Mirror) is spellbinding as the distraught mother, haunted by the death of her young daughter, who develops an all-consuming obsession over the neighbor's girl who she believes is the reincarnation of her child.

When new neighbors move in, Laura (Riseborough) is awakened from her mundane daily routine of errands and exercise.

She becomes transfixed by their young daughter, Megan (astonishing newcomer Niamh Dornan).

Megan’s parents Marie (Eileen O’Higgins, Mary Queen of Scots) and Chris (Martin McCann, Killing Bono), initially don’t seem to mind as Laura offers Megan a ride home from school and an invitation to dinner.

Her husband Brendon (Jonjo O’Neill, The Queen’s Gambit) grows concerned as his wife’s infatuation with the young girl spirals into increasingly erratic behavior.

Eerily, Megan seemingly knows far too many specific details of their family life and displays similar mannerisms of their dead daughter.

Is the trauma of losing her child causing Laura to lose grip on reality, or is Megan truly the reincarnation of her daughter?