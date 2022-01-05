Last Survivors Movie (2022) - Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer

Last Survivors Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Last Survivors takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where Troy (Stephen Moyer) raised his now grown son, Jake (Drew Van Acker), in a perfect wooded utopia thousands of miles away from the decayed cities.

When Troy is severely wounded, Jake is forced to travel to the outside world to find life-saving medicine.

Ordered to kill any humans he encounters, Jake defies his father by engaging in a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone).

As Jake continues this dangerous affair, Troy will do anything to get rid of Henrietta and protect the perfect utopia he created.

DIRECTED BY: Drew Mylrea WRITTEN BY: Josh Janowicz STARRING: Drew Van Acker, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer RUN TIME: 98 minutes GENRE: Thriller, Sci-Fi