COVID Vaccines Are Not Linked to Pre-Term Births, New Research Finds

We plan to do follow-up studies on infants and their development, but there hasn’t been enough time to do them yet, Dr. Heather S.

Lipkind, Yale University, via 'The New York Times'.

With each week of gestation, the brain develops more.

If you have Covid and have to deliver preterm, that can also affect long-term development, Dr. Heather S.

I can tell you, anecdotally, that in my practice women who are not vaccinated are for sure getting way sicker, Dr. Heather S.

We’re seeing pre-term birth in pregnant women who had Covid and loss of pregnancy.

It’s very, very tragic, Dr. Heather S.

I think people are just afraid of the unknown in general with pregnancy, Dr. Heather S.

This new research should make people feel a little better about vaccination, Dr. Heather S.

