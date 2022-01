Allu Arjun's Pushpa On OTT, Deepika Siddhant's Intimate Poster, Lara On Age Shaming | Top 10 News

Lara Dutta speaks up about the trolling actresses above the age 40 have to face, Deepika Padukone shares an intimate poster with Siddhant Chaturvedi from their upcoming film, Allu Arjun's Pushpa to release on OTT.

Here are the Top 10 News In Bollywood Now's Daily Wrap.