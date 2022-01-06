Covid-19 update: India logs 90,928 new cases and 325 deaths | Omicron tally at 2,630 | Oneindia News

According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 90,928 fresh Covid cases and 325 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has logged 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant.

