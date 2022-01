Minister doubles down on National Insurance hike decision

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insists that the decision to raise National Insurance to pay for health and social care is “doing the right thing” despite reports that Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg called for the hike to be shelved during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Report by Blairm.

