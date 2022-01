Chancellor insists he is 'always listening' over cost of living rises

The Chancellor insists he is "always listening" for ways the Treasury can support consumers through cost of living rises, particularly when it comes to increasing energy prices.

Rishi Sunak also says it is not "responsible" for governments to "duck difficult decisions'' as he justifies the decision to raise National Insurance to fund health and social care.

Report by Blairm.

