Boris Johnson blasts anti-vax campaigners’ ‘mumbo jumbo’

Boris Johnson hits out at the "mumbo jumbo" and "nonsense" of anti-vaccine campaigners against coronavirus jabs.

During a visit to Northampton the prime minister says "I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media: they are completely wrong”.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn