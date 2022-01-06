PM insists reports of NHS having too few staff 'not true'

Boris Johnson insists it is "not true" that the NHS does not have enough staff to cope with the pressures it is facing.

Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Moulton Park, Northampton, the Prime Minister says "First of all, yes, I appreciate that the NHS is under huge pressure and yes, you're quite right in what you say about the way it's been continuous over the last 18 months".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn