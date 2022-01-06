Experts Weigh In On 'Flurona' Co-Infection Cases

'USA Today' reports that health experts say rising flu and coronavirus infections are starting to lead to "flurona" cases.

Earlier this week, Texas Children's Hospital announced a confirmed case of a patient infected with influenza A and COVID-19.

The patient was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.

We’ll be working with our colleagues across the country to see if there are more cases and whether we will see a distinct pattern in these cases, Dr. Jim Versalovic, Texas Children's Hospital COVID-19 command center co-leader, via 'USA Today'.

'USA Today' reports that the announcement comes just days after Israel revealed its first "flurona" case at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

On Jan.

5, the 'Los Angeles Times' reported a teenager in California has also tested positive for "flurona.".

According to 'USA Today,' co-infections are more likely to occur in children, as their immune systems are typically less familiar with many common viruses.

It remains unclear if “flurona” can cause more severe symptoms, however health experts urge caution and preventative measures.

'USA Today' reports that experts urge Americans to make getting vaccinated against both viruses a priority.

Influenza vaccination is the best preventive measure against getting infected and preventing some of the serious influenza associated complications.

A flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the virus, Dr. Gregg Sylvester, chief medical officer at Seqirus, via 'USA Today'