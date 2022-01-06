5 Tips , For Making Healthy and Delicious , Pasta Dishes.
'The Independent' recently offered readers some simple suggestions for making a delicious pasta dish better for your health.
.
Here are 5 things they recommend: .
1.
Don't Forget the Veggies, Lightly sauté or steam some vegetables that are high in nutrients, including potassium and vitamin A.
'The Independent' recommends trying:, spinach, onions, peppers, eggplant or squash.
2.
Throw In Some Protein, While chicken is high in protein, and delicious with pasta, alternatives like walnuts, tofu and beans are all high-protein alternatives.
According to 'Eating Well,' just adding walnuts to a pesto sauce can easily add five grams of protein to your meal.
3.
Try Whole Grain Pasta, Whole grains are good for supporting a healthy heart and, when covered in sauce and cheese, its hard to tell the difference.
4.
Use Fresh Herbs, Whether its parsley, rosemary or thyme, fresh herbs not only add a lot of flavor, they also can add a lot of minerals to your pasta dishes.
5.
Nothing Beats Homemade Sauce, 'The Independent' points out that making your own sauce is much simpler than many people may think.
A delicious, and healthy, sauce can be whipped together in just a few minutes.
Using fresh tomatoes, garlic and herbs can also give your pasta dish a boost of Vitamin K.