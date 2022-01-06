DOJ Will Hold All Those Responsible For Jan 6 Accountable, Vows US Attorney General

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the comments during a speech on Jan.

The speech marked the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Garland stated that the Department of Justice (DOJ) continues to investigate the events of Jan.

6.

The actions we have taken thus far will not be our last.

, Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'.

He reiterated that the DOJ continues to build cases against those involved "at any level.".

The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — , Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'.

Whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.

We will follow the facts wherever they lead, Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'.

Garland also seemed to be responding to criticism that the DOJ investigation has not been wide enough.

We build investigations by laying a foundation.

, Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'.

We resolve more straightforward cases first because they provide the evidentiary foundation for more complex cases, Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'.

There cannot be different rules for the powerful and the powerless, Merrick Garland, US Attorney General, via 'The Washington Post'.

Analysts were quick to point out that Garland's statements do not necessarily indicate the Attorney General plans to file charges against Trump.

Still, they also stated that most of the details of the investigation remain publicly unknown.

This is the largest criminal investigation in the history of the United States, and a lot of it happens, like an iceberg, under the surface.

That’s necessary, that’s our system, Stanley Brand, Former House Counsel, via 'The Washington Post'