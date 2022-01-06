Reaction to Antonio Brown's Release from the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have officially released wide receiver Antonio Brown following his abrupt exit in Tampa's 28-24 victory over the Jets on Sunday.
The Buccaneers have officially released wide receiver Antonio Brown following his abrupt exit in Tampa's 28-24 victory over the Jets on Sunday.
NFL writer Kevin Clark comments on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers release of Antonio Brown. Clark also elaborates on the events that..
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to release Antonio Brown and now the receiver is sharing his side of the story. In a lengthy..