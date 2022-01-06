Peter Bogdanovich, Iconic Hollywood Director and Producer, Dead at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, Iconic Hollywood Director and Producer, , Dead at 82.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' Bogdanovich died of natural causes at his L.A.

Home.

The Hollywood prodigy became an A-list director after his second film, 'The Last Picture Show,' was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.

The Hollywood prodigy became an A-list director after his second film, 'The Last Picture Show,' was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.

His obsession for movies brought about his opportunities in the industry.

I was born.

And then I liked movies, Peter Bogdanovich, via 'The New York Times'.

He was well known not only for his love of film, but for the industry of Classic Hollywood itself.

I just wanted to be like those people on the screen, Peter Bogdanovich, via 'The New York Times'.

I wanted to look like Bill Holden, because I wanted to be a real American boy and do all those wonderful things, Peter Bogdanovich, via 'The New York Times'.

And with a name like Bogdanovich there wasn’t much of a chance, Peter Bogdanovich, via 'The New York Times'.

Bogdanovich was no stranger to controversy, which boiled over after his affair with model and actress Dorothy Stratten.

Bogdanovich was no stranger to controversy, which boiled over after his affair with model and actress Dorothy Stratten.

The rising star was killed by her husband in a gruesome murder-suicide.

Bogdanovich's reputation took other hits following bankruptcy proceedings and constant spars with Hollywood executives.

Bogdanovich's reputation took other hits following bankruptcy proceedings and constant spars with Hollywood executives.

Success is very hard.

Nobody prepares you for it.

You think you’re infallible.

You pretend you know more than you do.

Pride goeth before the fall, Peter Bogdanovich, via 'The New York Times'.

But he continued to work, sometimes as an actor in series such as HBO's 'The Sopranos,'.

And other times behind the camera directing for television or as a producer