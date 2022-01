Super speed, magnetic levitation and the vision behind the hyperloop | Josh Giegel

What if your hour-long commute was reduced to just minutes?

That's the promise of the hyperloop: a transit system designed around a pod that zooms through a vacuum-sealed space (roughly the size of a subway tunnel) at hyper-speed, powered by next-generation batteries and state-of-the-art magnetic levitation.

In the visionary talk, Josh Giegel, the hyperloop's very first passenger, shares how this zipping innovation could launch us into a faster, cleaner future of transportation.