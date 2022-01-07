Chrysler Introduces Airflow Concept Review

The Chrysler brand revealed the Chrysler Airflow Concept at CES 2022, giving a glimpse at the leading-edge drive-system technology, fully connected customer experiences and advanced mobility features, wrapped in inspiring, dynamic design, which will fuel the Chrysler brand’s future.

Chrysler also announced that the brand’s transformation will include the launch of its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and a future all-electric Chrysler vehicle lineup.

The new connected vehicle isn’t simply about moving from point A to point B.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept reinvents the customer experience by integrating the STLA Brain platform and STLA SmartCockpit to deliver seamless connectivity to transform the experience for driver and passengers.

The concept creates a connected hub that brings a consumer’s digital lifestyle into the vehicle, using advanced technology to create a customized space for each occupant.