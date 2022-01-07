New soundscapes for pure-electric driving pleasure - BMW IconicSounds Electric

The spread of driving experiences offered by the fully electric models from BMW ranges from hushed pleasure to enthusiastic exploration of their dynamic limits.

And now a brand-typical drive sound fed into the interior of these models adds even further depth to the pleasure of locally emission-free driving.

BMW IconicSounds Electric will bring new and emotionally rich soundscapes into the brand’s model line-up.

They have been created as part of a collaboration between the BMW Group and Grammy and Academy Award-winning film score composer Hans Zimmer.

The new sounds reflect the specific performance characteristics of the drive system on board and the signature attributes of an electrified BMW in a completely new yet wholly authentic way.

“Sound is a fundamental part of the emotional driving experience in a BMW,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design.

“With the unparalleled experience and creativity of Hans Zimmer to count on, we are creating a unique acoustic character to our electric vehicles.” The BMW IconicSounds Electric will be available for the first time in the BMW i4 in the first half of 2022 and then also for the BMW iX in the second half of 2022.

They can be imported into suitably equipped vehicles via Remote Software Upgrade.