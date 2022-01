Hundreds of military personnel deployed to NHS in London

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has announced the military will be deployed to NHS hospitals across London, providing 40 defence medics and 160 general duty personnel for the next three weeks.

Hospitals in the capital are struggling with staff shortages as thousands are off sick or isolating due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Report by Alibhaiz.

