Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy!

Blue Ivy Carter turns 9 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the young icon.

1.

Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with Blue during her 2011 MTV Video Music Awards performance.

2.

She is the youngest person to ever hit the 'Billboard' charts after she was featured on Jay-Z’s song, “Glory,” just days after she was born.

3.

She almost outbid Tyler Perry during an auction.

4.

She is a young fashionista.

5.

Blue is reportedly distantly related to British royalty.

