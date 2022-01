Labour calls for Downing St investigation over corruption

Shadow Justice Secretary Steve Reed says the Downing Street refurbishment scandal appears to be another example of Boris Johnson's "web of corruption".

He adds the Labour Party has requested an investigation into a possible breach of ministerial conduct to "see the extent of which the prime minister is abusing his power and office".

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn