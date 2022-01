Ant and Dec hope 'I'm A Celeb' returns to Australia in 2022

Ant and Dec have said it’s hoped that I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Will return to its “spiritual home” in Australia this year.The presenters were asked on ITV’s Lorraine whether I’m A Celeb would return to Australia this year, where the celebrity contestants sizzle in the jungle rather than freeze in Gwrych Castle in Abergele.